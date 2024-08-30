Ben Couvillion Artist Reception
On view December 6 through January 27 in the Patrick Lawton Lobby.
On view December 6 through January 27 in the Patrick Lawton Lobby.
Don’t miss this annual holiday favorite including the sing along!
Presented by Madonna Learning Center
Sponsored by Canopy Nation
Sponsored by Canopy Nation
Celebrate this special time of year with friends and family while listening to first-class vocalists and musicians singing and playing their finest for Christmastime.
Pay What You Can!
Welcome to the universe of Kalabanté Productions and prepare for an unforgettable journey.
Returning to GPAC for an encore performance with special guest Roger Cook.
On view January 27 through March 10 in the Patrick Lawton Lobby.
The hottest little jazz club around is Jazz in the Box!
Pay What You Can!
Live in the Highland Capital Performance Hall.
Catchy songs and lively performances will get the whole audience dancing, singing, and learning!
Thank you to our Master Jazz Guitar Series Sponsors Sharon and Lee Grinspan.
Pay What You Can!
On view March 10 through May 5 in the Patrick Lawton Lobby.
Featuring Balanchine's Donizetti Variations
Featuring Balanchine's Donizetti Variations
Featuring Balanchine's Donizetti Variations
The hottest little nightclub around is Jazz in the Box.
On view May 5 through June 16 in the Patrick Lawton Lobby.
Featuring the Mozart String Ensemble, Wind Ensemble, Mendelssohn String Orchestra, the GYSO String Quartets, and the Youth Symphony Orchestra.
On view October 21 through December 6 in the Patrick Lawton Lobby.
Center yourself with the jazz stylings of Emmet Cohen.
“This stunning song cycle of redemption and reclamation adds an orchestral-pop sheen to June’s gorgeous blend of astral folk and meditative R&B.” – Rolling Stone
Join us on the main stage for an exciting evening of jazz.
Memphis-native Randall Goosby returns to Iris to perform the ebullient Mendelssohn Violin Concerto.
Meet us in The Grove every Wednesday this October to enjoy lunch while satisfying your appetite for the arts.
A dynamic collection of dance pieces, daring experiments, and groundbreaking new collaborations.
A playful, productive, and fast-paced workshop designed for families and people of all ages and abilities. FREE!
Seth Moody and Graham Winchester
Meet us in The Grove every Wednesday this October to enjoy lunch while satisfying your appetite for the arts.
Powerhouse vocals that resonate and captivate audiences.
Meet us in The Grove every Wednesday this October to enjoy lunch while satisfying your appetite for the arts.
30th Anniversary Season Celebration!
Fun, optimistic and authentic!
Meet us in The Grove every Wednesday this October to enjoy lunch while satisfying your appetite for the arts.
Pay What You Can!
On view September 6 through October 21 in the Patrick Lawton Lobby.
Meet us in The Grove every Wednesday this October to enjoy lunch while satisfying your appetite for the arts.
Jazz in the Box is the hottest little nightclub around!
Sound Fuzion, is the flagship music ensemble of the Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music and represents the University of Memphis as musical ambassadors.
Opening Night!
Timeless classics and new arrangements in styles from dance band to big band, samba, and many more featuring Susan Marshall.
Pay What You Can!
With Josh Threlkeld & Friends